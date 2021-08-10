River erosion continues unabated in Madaripur



The erosion by Arial Khan River being taken serious turns in Sadar Upazila of Madaripur. photo: observer

With recent swelling of water levels in these two rivers and due to cyclone Yaas impact and rainfall, the number of affected areas and families are on the rise.

Most affected families are living in sub-human condition. Houses, Union Parishad buildings, mosques, community clinics, haats and bazaars, croplands and roads have been affected.

Geographical map of Madaripur District is changing. To prevent erosion, the Water Development Board (WDB) has dropped sand-filled geo-bags in some places. But it is very little according to demand.

The district town protection embankment is under erosion threat by the Arial Khan River.

A recent visit by this Correspondent of The Daily Observer found different eroded areas in Shibchar Upazila including Char Janajat, Kathalbari, Siruail, Nilukhi, Magurakhand, Kathalbari Kazirsura.

In addition, educational institutions, markets, houses and roads of Bandarkhola have been damaged. Many families have lost their houses, and they moved to other places.

Bandarkhola Union Building, 3-storey building of Nuruddin Madbarkandi SESDP Model High School, one primary school, one community clinic and Kazirsura Haat-Bazaar have already been washed away by Padma.

Fasiatla Launchghat, Alipore Mollar Haat, Khaser Haat, Miar Haat Launchghat, Underchar Launchghat, Sahebrampur Launchghat, Ramarpol Mollar Haat, Char Hogalpatira, Swasthal, North Ramjanpur, South Ramjanpur Village, Charhogalpatiya Government Primary School, Cyclone Centre, one mosque and crop land in Alinagar Union under Kalkini Upazila have been affected due to erosion.

Hundreds of families have also lost their lands. More than 200 families in the area are passing days miserably.

Ex-chairman of Shahebrampur Union Asaduzzaman Zamal Mullah said, the government did not take any step to rehabilitate house-lost people.

The number of floating people is increasing causing socio-economic problem in the district.

If an embankment is constructed on both sides of the Arial Khan River in Shahebrampur area, the erosion might be prevented, said Sahebrampur Union members - Al-Amin Bepary, Ruhul Amin, Babul Bepary and Bakaul Islam Badsha.

Over 200 families from 12 villages have been affected due to erosion by the Kumar River in Rajoir Upazila.

The road in Gangkandi Shakharpar area of Ishibpur Union has already been eroded by the river.

Some points of the paved road in the Goalbathan area of the Tekerhat-Kalibari feeder road were washed away in the last few days.

Many are losing land and houses and becoming landless. Some families have left their houses.

At present, Bishwambardi, Nilambardi, Mahendradi, Haridasadi, Mallikkandi, Gangkandi, Sankardi, Kalibari, Haridasadi and Charmastafapur market areas are being severely threatened.

Madaripur town protection embankment is also under threat of erosion as it has developed cracks at some points.

Town dwellers are passing their days and nights in great panic. The 40-metre area of town protection embankment was washed away by Arial Khan and the Kumar River. The walkway got broken recently.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Abed Ali said, relief materials have already been distributed among affected families in four upazilas of the district.

Executive Engineer of the WDB-Madaripur Partha Pratim Saha said, 2,93,555 sacks of sand-filled geo-bags have been dumped in the Padma and Arial Khan rivers on an emergency basis to prevent erosions.

A project has been undertaken to construct a permanent embankment to prevent erosion.







