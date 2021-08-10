Indian mining state shifts from coal to forest fruits and flowers

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: In the forests of Bastar in eastern India, indigenous women have been busy plucking the tan-coloured fruits of the tamarind tree - a tangy staple of Indian cooking that earned them rare profits this year thanks to a bumper harvest.

For decades, mining has eaten into the forests of mineral-rich Chhattisgarh. But as the state moves away from opening coal mines, authorities have introduced measures to boost output of forest goods - from tamarind to cashew nuts and medicinal seeds.

"The setting of a minimum price has meant that middlemen and traders have to pay a fair price. Family incomes have gone up," said Sushma Netam, who oversees implementation of the state programme aimed at promoting "tribal entrepreneurship". -REUTERS







