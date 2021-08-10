Video
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:47 PM
Tripura CM doesn’t have the audacity, Amit Shah behind attack on TMC activists: Mamata

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

KOLKATA, Aug 9: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating the recent attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) members in Tripura.
"Such attacks would not have been possible without the Union home minister's active support. He is behind these attacks which were carried out in front of Tripura Police as it remained mute spectators. The Tripura chief minister doesn't have the audacity to order such attacks," said Banerjee who visited the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata to meet those injured in the attack.
"The BJP is running an anarchic government in Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and wherever they are in power. We condemn the attacks on Abhishek and our party activists in Tripura," she added.
Her remarks come in view of the recent attacks on Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew and the party national general secretary, and other TMC activists in two separate incidents.
On Saturday, August 7, TMC youth leaders Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta, who are camping in Tripura for organisational activities, were injured in an attack allegedly by ruling BJP supporters at Ambassa in Dhalai district, 90 from state capital Agartala. Claiming that the attack showed the BJP 'desperation', sensing defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections, TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya said lethal weapons, along with sticks and stones, were used in the attack.    -INDIAN EXPRESS





