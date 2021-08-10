Video
Young athletes gather across a field at a camp for displaced Syrians

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Young athletes gather across a field at a camp for displaced Syrians

Young athletes gather across a field at a camp for displaced Syrians

Young athletes gather across a field at a camp for displaced Syrians during the so-called "Camp Olympics 2020" in the town of Fuaa, Idlib, Syria on August 8, as 120 boys from 12 different camps gather for their own version of the Olympic games, at the end of the Tokyo Olympics. The majority of those who have lost their homes live in camps dotted across the     jihadist-dominated region, depending on humanitarian aid to survive and battling cold and floods in winter.    photo : AFP


