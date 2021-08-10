Video
World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304

PARIS, Aug 9: World leaders, green groups and influencers reacted Monday to a "terrifying" UN climate science report with a mix of horror and hopefulness as the scale of the emergency dawned on many.
Frans Timmermans, the European Union's deputy climate chief said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Working Group 1 report, which warned the world is on course to reach 1.5C of warming around 2030, showed "it's not too late to stem the tide and prevent runaway climate change".
Britain's Boris Johnson, whose government is hosting a crucial climate summit in November, said the assessment "makes for sobering reading".
"I hope today's IPCC report will be a wake-up call for the world to take action now, before we meet in Glasgow in November for the critical COP26 summit," he said.
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed said the 3,500-page assessment confirmed that climate vulnerable nations were "on the edge of extinction".
Saleemul Huq, director of Dhaka-based environmental think tank ICCCAD, said the IPCC report was "the final warning that bubble of empty promises is about to burst".
He said it showed G20 countries needed to accelerate emissions cuts to ensure their economies are in line with the 1.5C target.
"It's suicidal, and economically irrational to keep procrastinating," said Huq.
Dorothy Guerrero, head of policy at Global Justice Now, said the report was a "terrifying warning of our future unless drastic action is taken."
"There is no denying the science of the climate crisis," she said.
"But policymakers refuse to face up to the fact that it is rooted in economics and a history of colonial exploitation."
Many interpreted the IPCC's assessment as a clarion call to overhaul the fossil-fuel powered global economy.
"Where can we start? Almost everywhere," said Katherine Hayhoe, chief Scientist for The Nature Conservancy.
"Accelerating the transition to clean energy; reforming our most environmentally-damaging activities; and recalibrating financial flows to accelerate the economic transition."
Climate wunderkind Greta Thunberg said the report was a "solid (but cautious) summary" of the state of the planet.
"It doesn't tell us what to do," she said on Twitter.    -AFP


