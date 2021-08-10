Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Yakin named new Switzerland coach

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281

Yakin named new Switzerland coach

Yakin named new Switzerland coach

Murat Yakin was appointed Monday as the new boss of the Swiss national football team, with an eye on greater success after their impressive run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
Yakin, 46, takes over from Vladimir Petkovic, who stepped down after seven years in charge of the "Nati" to take over at French Ligue 1 team Bordeaux.
Yakin, who played 49 times for Switzerland, leaves his post as the manager of Swiss second-tier side Schaffhausen.
"Murat Yakin is the new coach of the Nati," the Swiss Football Association (SFA) announced.
"Welcome back, Murat!"
Yakin's contract runs until the end of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with an option for an extension.
"The Nati was already an affair of the heart for me as a player. It is a great honour and a pleasure for me to be able to represent our country as a coach," he said.
"I have no doubts that we will qualify for the World Cup with this great team and that we will celebrate further successes."
Petkovic had been in charge of the national team since 2014.
Under his leadership, Switzerland pulled off one of their best-ever performances at a major international tournament, reaching the European Championships quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by Spain on penalties in Saint Petersburg on July 2.
Along the way, Switzerland knocked out reigning world champions France in the last 16, triggering wild celebrations throughout the country.
Previously, Switzerland's best international performances had been reaching the World Cup quarter-finals in 1934, 1938 and 1954.
Now the onus is on Yakin to maintain the momentum.
Pierluigi Tami, the SFA's national teams director, said: "Murat Yakin is a strong personality with extensive international experience as a player and coach. He is a modern young Swiss coach, who has a clear idea of the game, great technical football skills and clear goals."
A defender in his playing days, the former centre-half won the Swiss title twice with Grasshoppers and three times with his hometown club, Basel.
Since entering management, Yakin has had spells with several Swiss sides and a season at Spartak Moscow.
He guided Basel to two Swiss titles and also took them to the Europa League semi-finals.
His first match in charge of Switzerland will be a friendly against Greece in Basel on September 1.
The warm-up match will be followed by World Cup qualifiers against the new European champions Italy in Basel on September 5, and away to Northern Ireland in Belfast on September 8. -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hampered Nadal hopes to challenge Medvedev in Toronto
Tokyo counts cost of $15 bn pandemic Olympics ‘gamble’
Yakin named new Switzerland coach
Cost-benefit weighs in favour of Messi at PSG
Blatter meets Swiss prosecutor in payment probe
Why Barcelona had to let Messi go
Kohli confident of India ‘template’ in ‘blockbuster’
SAFF Championship to be held October 1-13 in Maldives


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
21 more die at RMCH Covid unit
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Pandemic delays DPP project
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft