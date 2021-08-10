

Cost-benefit weighs in favour of Messi at PSG

Barca -- swimming in debt of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) -- ultimately found themselves in a no-win situation with their talisman.

Keeping him would have maintained salaries at an untenable 110 percent of revenue.

Even letting him go leaves that figure at 95 percent with the Catalan club a prime example of how living beyond one's means eventually ends in the tears Messi shed Sunday in confirming his departure, Barca unable to defy financial gravity any longer.

An annual salary north of 70 million euros ($82 million) net per season, while breaking Spanish league salary cap requirements, was a price that made sense for Barcelona.

Marc Ciria, director general of Diagonal Inversiones consultancy, recently calculated Messi generated some 235 million euros more than he earned over the past four years.

Qatari-owned PSG, who bought Messi's close friend Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros in 2017, can afford the Argentinian wizard, who they see as the final piece in the jigsaw to land a first Champions League crown.

Messi, who had agreed to a 50 percent wage cut with Barcelona and a five-year deal taking him to the age of 39, is reputedly being offered some 40 million euros a year over two seasons in Paris with the possibility of a third.

Neymar, whose transfer will ultimately cost PSG more than 500 million euros wages included, earns an after-tax salary of 30 million euros annually according to documents released in 2018 by Football Leaks.

Messi, nicknamed "La Pulga" (the flea), boosts overall annual earnings to around 110 million euros thanks to lucrative sponsorships with the likes of Pepsi and Adidas, ahead of the likes of long-time La Liga rival Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James or Roger Federer.

"We're on another planet here -- it's stratospheric" with Messi, says sports marketing analyst Virgile Caillet, adding a putative arrival at the Parc des Princes would constitute "an event such as (has happened) only once or twice in football -- with (Diego) Maradona when he signed for Napoli or (Zinedine) Zidane going to Real." -AFP





