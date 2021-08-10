Video
SAFF Championship to be held October 1-13 in Maldives

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

The Maldives will host the 13th edition of SAFF Championship scheduled to be held from October 1 to 13. The decision has been taken in a SAFF's virtual meeting held today.  
The SAFF general secretary Anwarul Haque Helal, following a meeting of the SAFF, informed the outcomes of the meeting to the pressmen through an online press briefing today.
Earlier, Nepal and Maldives had expressed interest to host the championship after Bangladesh, the original hosts, opted out of hosting citing issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the SAFF meeting the decision for Maldives hosting was unanimously approved. SAFF decided to hold the Championship in the Maldives because of much safer place and relatively better Covid-19 situation there as seventy percent people already vaccinated and vaccination of 80 percent people will be done by September, Helal said.
Five nations ? Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka ? have confirmed their participation in the Championship. Bhutan had earlier withdrawn their name from this championship due to Covid-19 concerns. However, Bhutan still has a chance to take back its decision and rejoin the championship as the SAFF will give them three more days to confirm their participation. Pakistan however, is unable to compete in the championship due to a FIFA suspension.
This is the second time Maldives will be hosting the SAFF Championship after 2008 co-hosted with Sri Lanka. The Maldives won the title beating India by 1-0 goal in the final.     -BSS


