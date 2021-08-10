Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Bashundhara champion with four matches at hand

Abahani topples Sk Jamal to place second

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286
Sports Reporter

The booters of Bashundhara Kings celebrating their second title of Bangladesh Premier League beating Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on Monday at BNS, Dhaka. photo: BFF

The booters of Bashundhara Kings celebrating their second title of Bangladesh Premier League beating Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on Monday at BNS, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings is confirmed to keep the title of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as the team defeated Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 2-0 margin on Monday and secured the top place with four matches yet to play.
The match played at Bangabandhu National Stadium was clearly dominated by the table topper and its Brazilian winger Robson Azevedo da Silva and Jonathan da Silveira Fernandes Reis scored one goal each to win the match.
Winning the match, the winners had 55 points in their collection while the second placer Dhaka Abahani had 40 points and they were yet to play four more matches. The toppers had 15 points more than the immediate challengers and there were no chance for any challengers in this league to alter the fate of Bashundhara. Thus the 2018-19 season BPL champions are now confirmed to keep the title for this season as well.
On the other hand, Dhaka Abahani had defeated Arambagh Krira by 6-1 margin and toppled Sheikh Jamal DC and moved to the second place on the table. Winning the match, the sky blue outfits had 40 points.  Sheikh Jamal DC who was pushed down to the third place after the match had 39 points.
Bangladesh Army Stadium, Dhaka is going to debut in hosting its first ever match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today (Tuesday). There Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gopibagh's Brothers Union will face each other in a second leg match on the day at 4:00 PM.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hampered Nadal hopes to challenge Medvedev in Toronto
Tokyo counts cost of $15 bn pandemic Olympics ‘gamble’
Yakin named new Switzerland coach
Cost-benefit weighs in favour of Messi at PSG
Blatter meets Swiss prosecutor in payment probe
Why Barcelona had to let Messi go
Kohli confident of India ‘template’ in ‘blockbuster’
SAFF Championship to be held October 1-13 in Maldives


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
21 more die at RMCH Covid unit
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Pandemic delays DPP project
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft