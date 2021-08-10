Bashundhara champion with four matches at hand



The booters of Bashundhara Kings celebrating their second title of Bangladesh Premier League beating Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on Monday at BNS, Dhaka. photo: BFF

The match played at Bangabandhu National Stadium was clearly dominated by the table topper and its Brazilian winger Robson Azevedo da Silva and Jonathan da Silveira Fernandes Reis scored one goal each to win the match.

Winning the match, the winners had 55 points in their collection while the second placer Dhaka Abahani had 40 points and they were yet to play four more matches. The toppers had 15 points more than the immediate challengers and there were no chance for any challengers in this league to alter the fate of Bashundhara. Thus the 2018-19 season BPL champions are now confirmed to keep the title for this season as well.

On the other hand, Dhaka Abahani had defeated Arambagh Krira by 6-1 margin and toppled Sheikh Jamal DC and moved to the second place on the table. Winning the match, the sky blue outfits had 40 points. Sheikh Jamal DC who was pushed down to the third place after the match had 39 points.

Bangladesh Army Stadium, Dhaka is going to debut in hosting its first ever match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today (Tuesday). There Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gopibagh's Brothers Union will face each other in a second leg match on the day at 4:00 PM.







