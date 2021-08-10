5 people held with weapons in city   

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested five members of a gang named 'Love Lane' with home-made weapons from Jigatla and Hazaribagh areas here.

The detainees are - Abdul Malek, 38, Mohammad Sharif Islam, 27, Md Raihan Hossain, 27, Rafiq Mia, 27 and Md Rakib Hossain, 27.

ASP (Media) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-2) Mohammad Fazlul Haque said they arrested the five people from Jigatla and Hazaribagh areas on Sunday night. Four knives, one iron pipe, seven mobile phone sets were recovered from their possession.

The detainees confessed their involvement in criminal activities, he said, adding that legal actions have been taken against the detainees. -BSS