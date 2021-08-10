Rangpur division records 25.07pc C-19 positivity rate

RANGPUR, Aug 9: Rangpur division recorded 25.07 percent Covid-19 positivity rate as 89 fresh cases were reported after testing 355 newly collected samples of all eight districts in the division today.

"The Covid-19 positivity rate continues showing a steady trend and remaining around 25 percent in recent days in the division," Focal Person of Covid-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr ZA Siddiqui said.

Earlier, the daily positivity rates were 25.54 percent on Sunday, 24.48 percent on Saturday, 18.84 percent on Friday, 24.78 percent on Thursday, 30.44 percent on Wednesday and 32.07 percent on Tuesday last in the division.

Among the 89 new patients, 42 were reported positive after diagnosing 167 newly collected samples at the Covid-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city at the highest ever daily positivity rate of 25.15 percent today.

"The 42 new patients include 21 from Rangpur, 10 from Kurigram, nine from Gaibandha and two from Lalmonirhat districts," Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu told BSS at 5:45 pm.

On the other hand, 47 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the Covid-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur at the daily positivity rate of 25 percent today.

"The 47 new Covid-19 infected patients include 30 from Dinajpur, seven from Thakurgaon, four from Panchagarh and six from Nilphamari districts," Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Syed Nazir Hossain said.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Motaharul Islam said the number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 48,831 as 89 new positive cases were reported today from across the division.

"The district-wise break up of 48,831 patients stands at 11,072 in Rangpur, 3,105 in Panchagarh, 3,977 in Nilphamari, 2,440 in Lalmonirhat, 4,047 in Kurigram, 6,567 in Thakurgaon, 13,423 in Dinajpur and 4,200 in Gaibandha of the division," he added. -BSS



