‘Rohingya’ man held with 33 gold bars in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Aug 9: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday detained a Rohingya man along with 33 gold bars worth Tk 2.91 crore from Kutupalong in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

The detainee was identified as Md Zainal Abedin, 65, a resident of Tambru Konapara Rohingya Camp.

Tipped off, members of Tambru BOP of Cox's Bazar Battalion (34 BGB) took position at Palangkhali in Ukhiya Upazila at around 6am and detained him.

Later, the BGB patrol team searched Zainal's body and recovered the gold bars weighing 5.482 kg.

Ali Haider Azad Ahmed, Commander of Cox's Bazar Battalion (34 BGB), said the detainee was handed over to Ukhiya police station.

The recovered gold bars will be deposited to the Cox's Bazar treasury office, he added. -UNB

