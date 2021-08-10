Kotalipara plot to kill Sheikh Hasina an ignominious chapter in country's history

The High Court (HC) has observed that the perpetrators' plan to kill Awami League Chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by blasting bombs at Kotalipara in Gopalganj in 2000 is an ignominious chapter in the history of Bangladesh.

The militant activities need to be eradicated from the country for the interest of people because they are unwilling to abide by laws of the country, the HC said.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Badruzzaman made this observation in the 86-page full text of the verdict which was released on Monday. It is now available on the Supreme Court website.

In the verdict, the HC bench upheld the death sentence of 10 leaders and activists of banned militant outfit Harkat ul-Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh (Huji) over a plot to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a 76-kg bomb at Kotalipara in Gopalganj 20 years ago.

The HC also upheld the life imprisonment of one convict and 14 years' imprisonment of two convicts. It acquitted one convict in the case.

On February 17 this year, the same HC bench had delivered the verdict after hearing the death reference and appeals filed by the convicts in connection with the case for attempting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The death row convicts are -- Washim Akhter alias Tareq Hossain, Md Rashed Driver alias Abul Kalam, Md Yusuf alias Moshab Morol, Sheikh Farid alias Maulana Shawkat Osman, Hafez Jahangir Alam Badar, Maulana Abu Bakar, Hafez Maulana Yahiya, Mufti Shafiqur Rahman, Mufti Abdul Hye and Maulana Abdur Rauf alias Abdur Razzaque.

The HC upheld the life term and 14 years' imprisonment of Mehedi Hasan alias Abdul Wadud and Anisul alias Anis, respectively.

Besides, the HC asked the authorities to free another convict Mohibullah alias Mafizur Rahman, who was also sentenced to 14 years by the lower court for plotting charges on the consideration that he had already completed his 14-year jail term.

The HC also acquitted a school teacher named Sarwar Hosain who was awarded 14 years' imprisonment by the lower court as the state has failed to prove the allegations brought against him.

In the full text of verdict, the HC said that the confessional statements of the accused and the overall review showed the accused are unwilling to abide by laws of the country. They want to show their own thinking through militant activities. But their thinking never supports the country's law.