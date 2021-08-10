HC upholds death penalties of four for rape, murder

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty of four convicts in three separate cases of rapes and murders.

The four convicts are Shahidul Islam Sheikh, Md Abdul Latif of Sirajganj, Khokon Akondo of Bogura and Al Amin Miah of Rangpur.

A five-member virtual Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the orders after hearings on separate appeals filed by the convicts against the High Court verdicts.

Of the three cases, the apex court upheld the death of Khokon Akond and Al Amin Miah convicted and sentenced by Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Court on June 9 in 2011 in a case filed over murdering a microbus driver on April 25 in 2005 for snatching his vehicle.

On January 19 in 2017, the HC upheld the lower court judgement, making the convicts to challenge the judgement with the apex court to save their necks.

Meanwhile, the Appellate Division upheld the death sentence of one Md Abdul Latif convicted for killing his wife Masuda Khatun on November 17 in 2007 for dowry.

Shahidul Islam Sheikh was sentenced to death for killing an eight-year-old at Dumur Musa Paschim Para village after raping her on September 29 in 2008.

The four convicts could file to seek review of the apex court verdicts and also seek mercy from the President.

If they don't seek review and presidential mercy, the jail authorities will execute their capital punishment, said Deputy Attorney General Bishwajit Debnath.










