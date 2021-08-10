US announces to provide over $11m for vaccination campaign

The US has announced to provide an additional $US 11.4 million to Bangladesh as urgent Covid-19 assistance to accelerate an effective vaccination campaign.

"This additional donation through the historic American Rescue Plan is part of our ongoing support to help Bangladesh fight Covid-19," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, according to an Embassy release.

This assistance through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will also help Bangladesh battle the current wave of Covid-19 by providing life-saving medical and oxygen supplies, it added.

With this new funding, the US government provides a total of over $96 million to support Bangladesh's response to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to work closely with the government and other partners to protect the health of Bangladeshis.

Mentioning that the US is the largest donor of assistance to Bangladesh's Covid-19 response, the ambassador said, America has been Bangladesh's closest partner for the past five decades working to improve public health.

"At this particularly challenging moment in the battle against the pandemic, our partnership is more important than ever," Miller added.

The additional support will also help Bangladesh strengthen prevention efforts to reduce virus transmission in the community and enhance the quality of treatment and care for the growing numbers of patients across the country.

The total US Covid-19 assistance includes the donation of 5.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and capacity-building support towards the rollout of the national vaccination campaign.

The US has also already committed $2 billion to support the worldwide COVAX vaccination effort with a pledge of an additional $2 billion, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access.

Through USAID, the US Department of Defense, the US Department of State and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US government has also provided medical supplies, ventilators, oxygen equipment, pulse oximeters, and millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers across Bangladesh, the release said.

The US support also focuses on protecting frontline workers and increasing the public's knowledge about Covid-19, including ways to protect themselves, it added.



