Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US announces to provide over $11m for vaccination campaign

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US has announced to provide an additional $US 11.4 million to Bangladesh as urgent Covid-19 assistance to accelerate an effective vaccination campaign.  
"This additional donation through the historic American Rescue Plan is part of our ongoing support to help Bangladesh fight Covid-19," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, according to an Embassy release.
This assistance through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will also help Bangladesh battle the current wave of Covid-19 by providing life-saving medical and oxygen supplies, it added.
With this new funding, the US government provides a total of over $96 million to support Bangladesh's response to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to work closely with the government and other partners to protect the health of Bangladeshis.
Mentioning that the US is the largest donor of assistance to Bangladesh's Covid-19 response, the ambassador said, America has been Bangladesh's closest partner for the past five decades working to improve public health.  
"At this particularly challenging moment in the battle against the pandemic, our partnership is more important than ever," Miller added.   
 The additional support will also help Bangladesh strengthen prevention efforts to reduce virus transmission in the community and enhance the quality of treatment and care for the growing numbers of patients across the country.
The total US Covid-19 assistance includes the donation of 5.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and capacity-building support towards the rollout of the national vaccination campaign.
The US has also already committed $2 billion to support the worldwide COVAX vaccination effort with a pledge of an additional $2 billion, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access.
Through USAID, the US Department of Defense, the US Department of State and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US government has also provided medical supplies, ventilators, oxygen equipment, pulse oximeters, and millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers across Bangladesh, the release said.
The US support also focuses on protecting frontline workers and increasing the public's knowledge about Covid-19, including ways to protect themselves, it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kotalipara plot to kill Sheikh Hasina an ignominious chapter in country's history
A child shows tickets that his father bought in advance on Monday
HC upholds death penalties of four for rape, murder
US announces to provide over $11m for vaccination campaign
Two Black Fungus patients detected, Ctg admin facing terrible  rush for vaccine
Sayedul Huque Sumon suspended from Jubo League
A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road
Six killed as pick-up truck carrying passengers overturn


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
21 more die at RMCH Covid unit
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Pandemic delays DPP project
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft