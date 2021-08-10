Two Black Fungus patients detected, Ctg admin facing terrible  rush for vaccine

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 9: The administrations in Chattogram have been facing a terrible rush of the vaccine interested people in all vaccine centres of the city as well as in the district.

According to Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, more than 21 lakh people have so far been registered for vaccine jabs.

"Against the registered people, over 14 lakh people have been vaccinated," Civil Surgeon said. He said that he had recieved over 15 lakh vaccines so far. He said that more than 20,000 people are being vaccinated in 27 centres of the city and all 16 upazilas daily.

Rabbi admitted that the attendance of the people is larger than the capability of the administrations.

So, the administrations have been facing manifold trouble during the vaccination in all centres.

In some centres, the administrations have been totally failed to control the rush of the people.

Even in several centres, the vaccine doses are not available with the demand of the interested people. So, chaos and irregularities are seen in all centres every day.

Most of the people are leaving the centres without taking vaccine.

The administration sources said that some areas have had to reduce the number of daily doses they administer due to the shortfall in allocations. The vaccination centres are heavily crowded, with some queuing since dawn for the chance to get the shots.

But, due to the daily allocation of only 300 shots per centre, many had to leave without receiving the dose.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government plans to inoculate some 140 million citizens from Covid -19 free of cost. Bangladesh has so far received over 25.6 million doses of vaccine from India, China, Japan, and the US under purchase deals or through the COVAX platform led by the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, inadequate medical facilties including the both public and private hospitals have crippled the port city, Chattogram.

The Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) only public and referral hospital for more than 40 population of the 11 districts of Chattogram Division plagued by various problems making the dispensation of medical facilities difficult. Following the horror of pandemic the situation of medical treatment in

Chattogram has now become in complete disarray with huge numbers of

patients against the backdrop of the increasing trend of the virus in the city.

According to Director of Health, Chattogram Division there are a total of 541 bed with 35 Intensive care Units (ICU) in public hospitals dedicated to COVID patients while 2043 general bed with 83 ICU in private hospitals which are quite insifficient to cope with the situation.

The number of corona cases in Chattogram is on the rise and new record in infection is being reported every day. The latest infection rate is 31.72 percent.

A number of 13 persons died of Covid-19 and 507 more people have tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 24-hour till this morning in the district.

Meanwhile, two Black Fungus patients have been detected in Chattogram.

According to CMCH sources, one 48 aged male was under treatment at CMCH. He was identified with uncommon mucormycosis - black fungus. He is a resident of Karnaphuli Upazila of Chattogram. He was detected on August 5 last.

The first patient a 60-year-old woman has developed the uncommon mucormycosis after recuperating from Covid infection.

Ferdous Begum, a resident of Patiya Upazila had been suffering from fever since June 25. On July 3, she tested positive for Covid-19.

As she suffered a slew of medical issues after her Covid test came negative on July 13, she was admitted to the CMCH by her relatives on July 24.







