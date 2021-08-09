Video
Govt makes fun of mass vaccination: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged, "The government has started making fun with the people in the name of mass vaccination programme without collecting enough vaccines."
BNP Secretary General
    made the allegation at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Sunday.
Fakhrul Islam has brought the allegation of extreme mismanagement and partisanship in the mass vaccination programme and said, "The vaccination programme has caused sufferings to the people."
"If 80 per cent of the people are to be vaccinated, 26 crore vaccines will be needed," said Fakrul Islam and added, "That is why the government has started a public joke in the name of mass vaccination."
Mentioning statements of Minister of Health and the Minister of Liberation War Affairs about vaccination programme Mirza Fakhrul said, "Bangladesh has the lowest position in South Asia in terms of vaccination. Even then, ministers and other responsible persons are misleading the people by announcing different decisions at different times."
The BNP Standing Committee meeting expressed grave concern over the 50 per cent rise in prices of essential goods and called for immediate practical steps to reduce the prices of daily necessities.
Besides, BNP also congratulate the Bangladesh Cricket Team players for winning the T-20 series against Australia.


