Body formed to investigate ADC Saklain issue

Police Headquarters has formed a three-member probe committee to probe the allegations of unethical relation between Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Golam Saklain Shithil and Actress Pori Moni.

The committee will be led by the Additional DIG (Planning) of Police Head quarters. Other two names have not been disclosed by the authority.

Police Headquarters Law and Mass Media Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Haider Ali Khan confirmed the news to the Daily Observer on

Sunday night.

In the meantime, the authorities have removed ADC Md Golam Saklain Shithil from his post in the DMP's Detective Branch amid allegations has been spent 18 hours with Pori Moni in his government residence.

The decision was made based on allegations that Saklain had been involved in unprofessional conduct during an investigation.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has withdrawn Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Golam Saklain Shithil from the Gulshan Division of Detective Branch (DB) on the basis of allegations of unprofessional conduct with actor Pori Moni during an investigation.

Saklain, however, refuted the allegations while talking to the media.

Earlier, Pori Moni had levelled rape allegations against businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud at the Dhaka Boat Club on June 13.

The next day, Mahmud was arrested from his Uttara residence.

A CCTV video making rounds on social media shows Pori Moni and Shithil getting out of a car together. Saklain was seen going inside the lift with her, carrying a trolley bag. Another clip showed the duo leaving the building at midnight with the same trolley bag.

After the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed a case against Pori Moni under the Narcotics Control Act with Banani Police Station on Thursday, the DB was assigned to run the investigation on Friday.





