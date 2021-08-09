Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged the ASEAN member states to intervene in the Rohingya issue to help expedite Rohingya repatriation efforts.

"The prolonged presence of such a huge number of displaced people entails serious ramification on the economy, environment, security, and socio-political stability of not only Bangladesh but the entire region including the ASEAN," he said.

Dr AK Abdul Momen was addressing a virtual event marking the 54th ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Day organized by the ASEAN-Dhaka Committee.

Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim presided over the event as the Chair of the ASEAN-Dhaka Committee (ADC) while Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the heads of missions of others Southeast countries joined.

The Foreign Minister said no displaced people of Myanmar have returned to their homes mostly in last

four years even after knowing that there is no violence in the Rakhine state because of fear of uncertainty and trust deficit.

"ASEAN should walk together to reduce their trust and uncertainty and facilitate their safe repatriation," he said

Dr Momen said they need to make a tangible progress in terms of a safe, secure and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar.

Myanmar agreed to take back their displaced people from Bangladesh and agreed to provide them safety and security and also to create a conducive environment in the Rakhaine state for their return but the pledge had remained unmet, he said.

Mentioning that ASEAN is standing at a crossroad of previous success and future opportunities, Momen said, Bangladesh considers it crucial to maintain regional peace, stability and security if the region is to attain full potential.







