2nd day draws large crowds, but chaos mars campaign

Like the opening day, the second day of the ongoing mass vaccination campaign across the country on Sunday saw large numbers of people approaching the centres to get inoculated against Covid-19.

However, many people had to return back after a long wait due to shortage of vaccine doses.

Defying rain since morning, cross section of people came to the vaccination centres in the capital.

This vaccination programme is conducted every day at the ward and union levels from 9:00am to 3:00pm all over the country.

At many places, hundreds of men and women queued up in separate lines one hour before the vaccination started.

Visiting a vaccination centre in the capital's Shewrapara at around 8:00am on Sunday, it was seen that around two hundred people were standing in two lines to get vaccinated. And the gathering continued to grow as the day progressed.

Many elderly people came to get vaccinated with family members.

"I am standing in line to get vaccinated against the coronavirus but it will take a long time to get the

vaccine as many people are in front of me," said 55-year-old Abdul Jalil, who came from West Shewapara.

Under the ongoing programme, people in urban, rural and remote areas will be vaccinated till August 12. Displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar will also be vaccinated. The first dose of coronavirus vaccine will be given to 3.2 million people by conducting a nationwide campaign till August 12.

On the first day of the coronavirus vaccination programme on Saturday, 2,836,960 people were vaccinated in 59 districts of the country, of them 2,763,162 people were vaccinated with the first dose.









