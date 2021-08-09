224 more dengue cases in 24 hours

The country recorded 224 more dengue patients in the 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 211 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 13 to hospitals in other places.

The total number of dengue patients who are taking treatment in different hospitals across the

country is 946. Of them, 900 patients are taking treatment from different hospitals in the capital and 46 outside.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received ten reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.

According to the statistics, a total of 4,543 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, mostly in the capital, from January 1 this year to August 8. Among them, 3,358 patients have returned home after recovery.





