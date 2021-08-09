No meeting in 4 years

The taskforce, aiming to devise a plan to bring back the two fugitive killers of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from abroad, has not been able to sit even for a single day over the last four years.

"We are yet to conduct any schedulde meeting during this pandemic situation. However, we are working on it and engaging all the ministries concerned here to work together," the committee head Law Minister Anisul Huq told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

It is to mention here that the taskforce was formed three years back when there was no corona in the country.

"There were several pre-scheduled meetings and unfortunately none was held," a senior official said.

The taskforce had its last meeting on 31 July 2017 to

discuss different issues to bring back the absconding killers of Bangabandhu. Since then, there has been no scheduled meeting. The last scheduled meeting was convened on 19 September 2019.

"Our diplomatic efforts are on. This is one of our top priority assignments," Foreign Minister Dr AKM Momen said adding that the government had already located two fugitive killers of Bangabandhu.

Col (dismissed) Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Lt Col (relieved) Shariful Haque Dalim, Maj (retd) Noor Chowdhury, Maj (retd) Rashed Chowdhury, Capt Abdul Majed and Risaldar Moslehuddin Khan were the six fugitives who were directly involved in the killing mission of Bangabandhu.

After taking the charge in 2009, Awami League-led government has taken massive steps to bring the six fugitives back to the country which was a top-priority issue of the government.

Meanwhile, only two of them could be traced in two North American countries but the government has yet to find out the whereabouts of the other four despite efforts made through diplomatic channels, intelligence and the Interpol.

Unfortunately, none of the six convicted fugitive killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman hiding abroad could be brought back home. Noor is in Canada and Rashed in the USA, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Five of the convicts - Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed - were executed on 27 January 2010. The other killer Aziz Pasha died in Zimbabwe in 2001.

"The government has repeatedly asked the US government to extradite Rashed cancelling his political asylum mentioning that Rashed has picked up the illegal path to get asylum there. The issue is now under the State Department's jurisdiction," a Foreign Ministry's official said.

Noor is now in Canada without any legal papers. The country has so far refused to deport him, as its policies do not approve sending back a person to a country that has the provision for death sentence.

Canada, however, did not accept Noor's application for political asylum, official sources said. In 2011, the government appointed a Canadian law firm to help the government bring back Noor.

Bangladesh Police said a red alert was issued by Interpol to capture Bangabandhu's killers after the Awami League government came to power in 2009 and then the alert was renewed in 2019.







