All 53 benches to run judicial function virtually

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Staff Correspondent

All the 53 benches of the High Court Division will operate virtually from August 11 for hearing and disposing of the cases.
The decision came hours after the government had decided to relax the ongoing restrictions considering the overall situation of the country.
A notification issued in this regard on Sunday signed by Md Ali Akbar, Registrar General of the
    Supreme Court said, "The judicial function of the HC benches would be operated using information technology and following "practice directions" in the virtual presence of lawyers."
At present 12 HC benches are operating judicial function virtually from Sunday (Yesterday) and those benches were constituted on August 5 following the full court meeting of the Supreme Court.
Earlier, on June 17 this year, all the 53 High Court benches performed judicial functions virtually due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The full court meeting, however, decided that the virtual HC bench would not hear the anticipatory bail petition.
According to the full court meeting, a full bench of the Appellate Division has started judicial function from yesterday.


