Corona claimes 241 more lives

The country registered 241 more deaths from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death toll now stands at 22,652. Some 10,299 new cases were also detected by this time, bringing the number of cases to 1,353,695.

Besides, 16,627 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease taking the recovery rate to 89.05 per cent. The total number of recovery now is 1,205,410, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last 24 hours, positivity rate, logged in the country is 24.52 per cent while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.68 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.67 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 707 labs across the country tested 42,003 samples.

Among the deaths, Dhaka division reported 105 followed by 59 in Chattogram, 30 in Khulna, 12 each in Rajshahi and Barishal, 10 in Rangpur, seven in Sylhet and six in Mymensingh division.

Of the deceased, 128 were male and 113 female.

However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.3 million lives and infected over 203 million people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 182.501

million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

Coronavirus first broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







