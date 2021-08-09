Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11

The government on Sunday issued a gazette notification relaxing the ongoing nationwide lockdown from August 11.

The Cabinet Division on Sunday afternoon issued the circular relaxing the ongoing strict restrictions taking the country's socio-economic and overall situation into consideration.

According to the circular, all kinds of public transports will resume with half passengers of the capacity following health regulations. However, half of the vehicles will run on roads than usual.

All have to maintain social distancing and hygiene rules strictly while using public transports and going outside.

Restaurants and hotels can be kept open with half

of their capacity from 8:00am to 10:00pm every day.

Besides, shopping malls and markets will also remain open from 10:00am to 8:00pm daily from the same day.

At the same time, public and private offices including banks and financial institutions will be operational in compliance with the health guidelines.







