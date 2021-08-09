

Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty

Influential people were identified as one chairman of a private bank, one diamond and a gold businessman, two MD level bank officials, one owner of Insurance Company, one high official of a multinational company, one owner of a brand fashion house, an owner of an alcohol shop and car importer, according to sources.

Sheikh Omar Faruque, Additional Deputy Inspector General of CID, told this to journalists at

the CID Head Office at Malibagh in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

"We are getting the names of many people associated with them. We are examining those names divulged by the actor and models," he said.

The official said they got the names while interrogating Pori Moni, models Fariha Mahbub Piyasha and Moriom Akter Mou, and other people arrested. He declined to speak further for the sake of the ongoing investigation.

"No one has yet complained to CID about blackmailing, but we are getting information of their [arrested's] involvement," he said while replying to a query.

Many are also becoming victims of harassment in the name of investigation as the list of names was not disclosed by investigators.

The drives were carried out on Saturday on the houses of Pori Moni, Piyasha and Mou. Laptop, mobile phones, other devices and their vehicles were seized during the drives.

The separate cases filed against these four individuals under the Liquor and Narcotics Act and Digital Security Act were handed over to the CID on Friday night. Then the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) handed over them to CID. Later, the CID started interrogating them under their custody.

Actor Pori Moni was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) after conducting raid at her Banani residence on August 4 last. Later, RAB said they seized liquor and drugs from her residence.

On the same night, producer Nazrul Islam Raj was arrested. Later, separate cases were filed against them under the Liquor and Narcotics Act.

Besides, models Piyasha and Mou were arrested from Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas respectively at midnight on August 1.







