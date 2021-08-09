Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty

A bank Chairman, two bank officials, a businessman, owner of an Insurance co., one MNC official figure in CID interrogation

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent 

Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty

Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty

Influential people from different professions were in close contact with actor Pori Moni, producer Nazril Islam Raj, models Faria Mahabub Piyasha and Mou Akter and some of the other people arrested during recent drives, said a senior official of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Influential people were identified as one chairman of a private bank, one diamond and a gold businessman, two MD level bank officials, one owner of Insurance Company, one high official of a multinational company, one owner of a brand fashion house, an owner of an alcohol shop  and car importer, according to sources.
Sheikh Omar Faruque, Additional Deputy Inspector General of CID, told this to journalists at
    the CID Head Office at Malibagh in the capital on Sunday afternoon.
"We are getting the names of many people associated with them. We are examining those names divulged by the actor and models," he said.
The official said they got the names while interrogating Pori Moni, models Fariha Mahbub Piyasha and Moriom Akter Mou, and other people arrested. He declined to speak further for the sake of the ongoing investigation.
"No one has yet complained to CID about blackmailing, but we are getting information of their [arrested's] involvement," he said while replying to a query.  
 Many are also becoming victims of harassment in the name of investigation as the list of names was not disclosed by investigators.   
The drives were carried out on Saturday on the houses of Pori Moni, Piyasha and Mou. Laptop, mobile phones, other devices and their vehicles were seized during the drives.
The separate cases filed against these four individuals under the Liquor and Narcotics Act and Digital Security Act were handed over to the CID on Friday night. Then the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) handed over them to CID. Later, the CID started interrogating them under their custody.
Actor Pori Moni was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) after conducting raid at her Banani residence on August 4 last. Later, RAB said they seized liquor and drugs from her residence.
On the same night, producer Nazrul Islam Raj was arrested. Later, separate cases were filed against them under the Liquor and Narcotics Act.
Besides, models Piyasha and Mou were arrested from Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas respectively at midnight on August 1.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Delta variant fuels anxiety and mask debates as students return to school
SAFE DISTANCE STILL IGNORED
Govt makes fun of mass vaccination: Fakhrul
UN climate report ‘starkest warning yet’ warns COP26 chief
Body formed to investigate ADC Saklain issue
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Saudi reopens borders for vaccinated umrah pilgrims
2nd day draws large crowds, but chaos mars campaign


Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft