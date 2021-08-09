Video
Manobik Chattala: A life saving volunteer organisation

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 8: Amrit Lal Das Gupta (60) was brought to Chittagong from Satkania by ambulance for better treatment as his respiratory function suddenly deteriorated.
His son Anik Das Gupta became worried as the oxygen stored in the ambulance ran out on the mid way. Anik made phone call for oxygen.  
However, Manobik Chattala  a volunteer organization after receiving his phone, quickly detected the movement of the ambulance and delivered oxygen.
Moshraful Haque Chowdhury Pabel, president of Manabik Chattala said, "When I was infected with covid last year, I realized the need for this oxygen. Then we jumped in with a bunch of young volunteers during this epidemic. As soon as we got a call from a person, we ignore whatever comes in front of us and deliver free oxygen service to the patient."
"We have provided free oxygen services to about 900 patients in the city and various upazilas since the beginning of the Corona epidemic last year.
Even on holy days like Eid-ul-Azha, we have delivered oxygen cylinders to patients' homes. We don't want anyone else to die for lack of oxygen. Everyone should follow the hygiene rules, he added," he added.



