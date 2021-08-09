DU observes Bangamata’s birth anniversary

Dhaka University (DU) on Sunday observed 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a befitting manner.

DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman paid homage to Bangamata by placing a wreath at her portrait in Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall at DU.

Mentioning the role of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the VC said after paying tribute, "this noble woman provided Bangabandhu with advice, inspiration, confidence, courage and spirit at every stage of his long struggle and freedom movement of the Bengali nation from behind the curtain. In the history of our liberation war struggle, her immense sacrifice, infinite patience, courage, cooperation and prudence will remain forever."

The university also took an initiative to set up a center titled 'Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Women, Gender and Policy Studies' to establish women's rights, education and empowerment in the society following the unique contribution and life philosophy of Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

Prayer and milad mahfils seeking salvation of her bereaved soul were organized with the initiative of hall administration.