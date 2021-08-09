Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail

Two associates of Helena Jahangir, Hajera Khatun and Sanaullah Nuri were sent to jail after a three-day remand in a fraud case with the Pallabi Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order on Sunday.

Another court on Wednesday placed Hajera and Sanaullah on a three-day remand for interrogation in the fraud case.

Hajera Khatun is a General Manager of Helena's Joyjatra TV and Sanaullah Nuri co-ordinator of the TV channel.

Hajera Khatun and Sanaullah Nuri were arrested from Gabtoli area on August 2.

Meanwhile, a man named Abdur Rahman Tuhin from Bhola filed an extortion case against Helena Jahangir with Pallabi Police Station on August 2.

Hajera and Sanaullah were also named in the case.

Helena came into discussions after she had recently announced a new platform named Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League to mobilise service holders on the platform.

Earlier on July 25, businesswoman Helena, who was a member of the ruling party's sub-committee on women's affairs, was removed from her party position for breaching party policies.







