Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:22 AM
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

A young man has been run over by a vehicle in city's Chawkbazar area while fleeing allegedly after mugging. Police said, deceased Joy, 20, was a member of a gang engaged in mugging.
Chawkbazar police SI (Investigation) Kabir Hossain told journalists that a gang of 6/7 muggers encircled a security guard Riaz Uddin on Saturday night in Urdu Road area.
Riaz started screaming when the gang snatched away money from him. In fear of being caught, the gang members fled the scene. While fleeing Joy was run over by a speeding covered van.
Meanwhile, police detained two persons in connection with the mugging.


