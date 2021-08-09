

When roads become death trap



There is not a single day that goes without accident on our roads. Perennial occurrence of this painful incident reveals how insignificant human life matters here. Headlines, regularly run in national dailies are almost alike just with the change of venue and number of casualties.



News of road accident casualties by media for last few days testify how desensitized we have become to such horror on roads.



However, according to a recent report published in this daily, the last Eid journey took 273 lives on roads across the country in just 2 weeks. It paints the grim picture of our road situation. It also demonstrates that the passing of Road Transport Act-2018, observance of Police Weeks, PM's directive in this regard including her suggestions on long route drivers- all fell in deaf ears.



Every time a road accident takes place a family loses a member, and in most cases whom it is dependent on. Sadly, though such mess on road leaves a family in deep waters at the loss of its earning member, it moves little the transport owners and workers. Besides, nothing can compensate the psychological loss one narrowly escaped from death enduring fatal injury, gets subjected to such accident induced trauma.



Current government since assuming power, in it's over a decade long rule has taken sweeping steps including construction of a bunch of flyovers and world class bridges across the countryto make overall transportation smooth and safe.



Unfortunately, for those the government has done so much are caring little to government's people-friendly attitude.



Keeping with this pace of development in communication system, reckless and rash driving ignoring traffic rules, number of unfit vehicles and careless tendency of pedestrians have also increased.



Many pedestrians for saving time do not want to cost the slightest physical hardship of availing the nearby overpass. Additionally, we often go through reports of fatal accidents on highways with bus or truck drivers remaining under the effect of narcotics. Besides, poor conditions of roads somewhere are not less responsible. It is also essential to stop driving of slow moving transport like rickshaw on highways.



In the wake of rising deaths due to road accidents, government must take into account the ground reality and play its role duly implementing the Road Transport Act-2018 properly. Proper training of drivers including banning unfit vehicles is a must.



If immediate measures are not taken, our roads will become the least safe mode of transportation.



Lastly, footpaths in the megacities including the capital need to be free from encroachment of makeshift vendors.

The news of 11 deaths including 4 RAB personnel in road crashes in last couple of days across the country has deeply disturbed us.There is not a single day that goes without accident on our roads. Perennial occurrence of this painful incident reveals how insignificant human life matters here. Headlines, regularly run in national dailies are almost alike just with the change of venue and number of casualties.News of road accident casualties by media for last few days testify how desensitized we have become to such horror on roads.However, according to a recent report published in this daily, the last Eid journey took 273 lives on roads across the country in just 2 weeks. It paints the grim picture of our road situation. It also demonstrates that the passing of Road Transport Act-2018, observance of Police Weeks, PM's directive in this regard including her suggestions on long route drivers- all fell in deaf ears.Every time a road accident takes place a family loses a member, and in most cases whom it is dependent on. Sadly, though such mess on road leaves a family in deep waters at the loss of its earning member, it moves little the transport owners and workers. Besides, nothing can compensate the psychological loss one narrowly escaped from death enduring fatal injury, gets subjected to such accident induced trauma.Current government since assuming power, in it's over a decade long rule has taken sweeping steps including construction of a bunch of flyovers and world class bridges across the countryto make overall transportation smooth and safe.Unfortunately, for those the government has done so much are caring little to government's people-friendly attitude.Keeping with this pace of development in communication system, reckless and rash driving ignoring traffic rules, number of unfit vehicles and careless tendency of pedestrians have also increased.Many pedestrians for saving time do not want to cost the slightest physical hardship of availing the nearby overpass. Additionally, we often go through reports of fatal accidents on highways with bus or truck drivers remaining under the effect of narcotics. Besides, poor conditions of roads somewhere are not less responsible. It is also essential to stop driving of slow moving transport like rickshaw on highways.In the wake of rising deaths due to road accidents, government must take into account the ground reality and play its role duly implementing the Road Transport Act-2018 properly. Proper training of drivers including banning unfit vehicles is a must.If immediate measures are not taken, our roads will become the least safe mode of transportation.Lastly, footpaths in the megacities including the capital need to be free from encroachment of makeshift vendors.