Stop the new addiction of Tiktok

Dear Sir

In the present age of information technology mobile phone is a wonderful device. Mobile phones have made the medium of communication easier. There are many disadvantages as there are advantages of using this mobile phone.



Five hundred days have passed since the closure of educational institutions due to the Corona epidemic. After staying at home for a long time, many students have become very addicted to mobile phones. They are increasingly getting addicted to online games. As a result, various kinds of problems are appearing and some serious incidents are also taking place. A new problem is being evolved through an app called Tiktok. Youngsters are spending much time making videos. Even After opening an account in the Tiktok app, they are offered a chance to make money through Code Referral. Some people are getting addicted for earning money. They are spending hours after hours in this addiction, without considering anything good or bad.



These types of apps should be shut down very quickly otherwise, the addiction to the greed of earning will increase day by day which will bring a terrible situation at one time. So, we want the authorities take immediate action to ban this type of app.



Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram Government College