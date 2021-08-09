

Use of technology to curb corruption



Corruption originates from the boundless greed of man. We can call this work of a land office employee when he takes the public hostage in various ways and takes unethically large sums of money from them as a bribe. Corruption is pervasive in government offices. At every Upazila and union level in Bangladesh, the government has been instructed not to pay more than the prescribed fee for land-related work (such as name issuance) outside the land office, but due to the unethical tactics of the land office employees, the people are being forced to pay bribes.



Going to some Upazila offices, the office assistant was seen demanding the bribe money fixed for his boss. It is clear from such incidents that bribery is involved from the highest level to the lowest level of the organization. From this example it is clear that third and fourth class employees know that where their superiors are involved in corruption, there is no problem if they are corrupt. That is, their superiors have unwritten or secret approval to accept bribes. So, where the servants of the people themselves are immersed in corruption, the service recipients have nothing more to do.



When a respected officer of BCS education cadre and government college teachers on deputation as an officer in charge of the inspection and audit department of the Ministry of Education conduct the audit in an MPO registered college or school, they demand their one-month government salary allowance from each of their fellow non-government teachers as a bribe (not all). Then the helpless teachers have no choice but to accept this unethical demand.



Moreover, the government should stop hiring teachers for bureaucratic work or withdraw them from there and engage them in the classroom and higher research work. One thing to keep in mind is that the desired goal can never be achieved without putting the right person in the right place and the right object in the right place.



According to a report by Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission, allegations of corruption in the land, education, and health sectors have increased. According to the agency, the lack of government management is one of the reasons for the increase in corruption. It is very unfortunate that corruption continues in various government sectors even after the government has increased the salaries of government officials and employees in light of the recommendations of the pay commission at different times.



Among the various causes of corruption in a country the size of government and democratic structure, political status, quality of institutions, economic freedom/economic openness, the salary of civil service, freedom of press and judiciary, cultural determinants, colonial heritage, recognition of natural resources etc are main. If it is possible to punish those accused of corruption immediately, the corrupt people in that particular sector will be scared, and as a result, corruption will be reduced to a great extent.



Government offices should be stopped from being used for personal gain. If everything goes digital corruption will decrease at a large extent. To this end, all government offices must be computerized. The activities of the ACC should be boosted up. ACC officials need to arrange high-quality training in the country with foreign trainers. Various training on ethics can be provided to the senior and subordinate officers and employees of every government institutions. Corruption cannot be checked by only implementing law. Following religious edicts is the biggest solution to curb corruption. Every religion, including Islam, has different solutions to eradicate corruption. If these regulations are followed by the state, it is hoped that corruption will be greatly reduced.



There is more or less corruption in every country. Bangladesh is no exception. Therefore, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the government, various anti-corruption organizations, journalists, teachers, researchers, civil society, and all concerned must be aware of corruption. We have to build a social movement against corruption; we have to make the people aware of it. Financial institutions affiliated with the government, autonomous institutions, quasi-government institutions and related institutions needed to be digitalized.



The economy, industry, intellectual property, law and order, law enforcement, and the military are also needed to be digitalized. If the digital system is implemented, the corrupt bureaucrats of the government will suffer the most and they are trying their best to stop the process of digital transformation. There is a lot of corruption especially in the field of land, justice, law, and order, etc. Agreeing with the prime minister, I would also like to say that digital technology is necessary for all sectors and in all areas, although there are many challenges.



The government has come a long way in materializing the dream of Digital Bangladesh. The rest is not impossible. And through this digitization, corruption will be greatly reduced. All government officials and employees should be encouraged to love their country along with nourishing religious and moral values through advanced training.

Md Moinuddin Chowdhury,

Assistant Professor, Shankuchail

Degree Courage, Burichang, Comilla











