

Six-Point programme of Awami League



I went to Prof. Murshid who was finalising the draft with characteristic caution and care. That took time and the pressmen were impatient. So was I. At one point as the clock ticked on, my impatience spilled over and I blurted out, "Sir, they are waiting. It's getting late." "Don't fret, young man," said Prof. Murshid, "These things need to be prepared with great care".



In impertinent sarcasm I retorted, "Sir, if you were the editor of a daily it would have come out once in a fortnight!" He stopped correcting the draft, took off his glasses, stared at me with a look of great sadness and pain but did not say anything. He worked quietly on the draft for few more minutes, put the finishing touch on it and gave it to me for typing and distribution.



I did the needful but felt greatly reduced by my unforgivable impudence. Almost half a century passed after the incident he never mentioned that sad event even before his death. He did not let it strain our relationship. I have not forgotten. Professor KS Murshid on his part had evidently forgiven me. Such was the everlasting sense of value of a generous and loving teacher who treated his students and juniors with unparalleled kindness." (Dr. Mizanur Rahman Shelley, "The Maestro of Moving Times", Khan Sarwar Murshid Sangbordhona Grantho, Bangla Academy, page, 247).



As for Dr Mahmood "Nothing was done to punish the culprits. Six months later Dr. Mahmood gave up his job in Dhaka University to join the UN". (Kamal Siddiqui, In One Life, page. 188).



The Indo-Pak War of 1965 impacted on different manners on West and East Pakistan. The explosive agitation, the Tashkent Declaration had caused in West Pakistan in early 1966 has already been described. The War and its Patchy end created a stir of a different kind in East Pakistan. That story will follow shortly.



The year 1966 heralded the beginning of an increasing crisis of the state for Pakistan. At its inception it was not clear that this crisis would finally snowball into something unimaginable at that point of time. It started with the assertive demand of maximum regional autonomy drawn up in the Six-Point programme of the Awami League under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (He was yet to become Bangabandhu).



Unknown to myself challenging developments were shaping up exactly during that period for me in life and career. I continued composedly to carry on with my teaching job and observations and analyses of evolving events in national life. Nineteen Sixty Six proved to be a turning point for both Pakistan of pre-1971 vintage and for me.



Let us start with the national scene. "The Indo-Pak war of 1965 adversely affected the legitimacy not only of the Ayub government but of the entire Pakistani political system in East Bengal. The literate Bengali middle classes, already disillusioned and frustrated, were straining at the leash to agitate against the system. Sheikh Mujib and his lieutenants correctly felt the pulse of this most influential segment of the East Bengali population and in early 1966, came out openly with their manifesto, called the Six-Point programme..." (Mizanur Rahman Shelley, Emergence of a New Nation in a Multi-polar World: Bangladesh, Academic Press and Publishers Library (APPL), Bangladesh, April, 2007, Enlarged Edition, p-31).

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".







�All teachers of the university and right-thinking students were shocked and outraged. The Dhaka University Teacher's Association (DUTA) held a meeting and passed a resolution condemning the incident and demanding just punishment of the culprit, Dr. K.S. Murshid was entrusted with the task of drafting the resolution of the Teacher's Association. Representatives of the press were waiting for the press release from the DUTA. Many of them pleaded with us for the statement.I went to Prof. Murshid who was finalising the draft with characteristic caution and care. That took time and the pressmen were impatient. So was I. At one point as the clock ticked on, my impatience spilled over and I blurted out, "Sir, they are waiting. It's getting late." "Don't fret, young man," said Prof. Murshid, "These things need to be prepared with great care".In impertinent sarcasm I retorted, "Sir, if you were the editor of a daily it would have come out once in a fortnight!" He stopped correcting the draft, took off his glasses, stared at me with a look of great sadness and pain but did not say anything. He worked quietly on the draft for few more minutes, put the finishing touch on it and gave it to me for typing and distribution.I did the needful but felt greatly reduced by my unforgivable impudence. Almost half a century passed after the incident he never mentioned that sad event even before his death. He did not let it strain our relationship. I have not forgotten. Professor KS Murshid on his part had evidently forgiven me. Such was the everlasting sense of value of a generous and loving teacher who treated his students and juniors with unparalleled kindness." (Dr. Mizanur Rahman Shelley, "The Maestro of Moving Times", Khan Sarwar Murshid Sangbordhona Grantho, Bangla Academy, page, 247).As for Dr Mahmood "Nothing was done to punish the culprits. Six months later Dr. Mahmood gave up his job in Dhaka University to join the UN". (Kamal Siddiqui, In One Life, page. 188).The Indo-Pak War of 1965 impacted on different manners on West and East Pakistan. The explosive agitation, the Tashkent Declaration had caused in West Pakistan in early 1966 has already been described. The War and its Patchy end created a stir of a different kind in East Pakistan. That story will follow shortly.The year 1966 heralded the beginning of an increasing crisis of the state for Pakistan. At its inception it was not clear that this crisis would finally snowball into something unimaginable at that point of time. It started with the assertive demand of maximum regional autonomy drawn up in the Six-Point programme of the Awami League under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (He was yet to become Bangabandhu).Unknown to myself challenging developments were shaping up exactly during that period for me in life and career. I continued composedly to carry on with my teaching job and observations and analyses of evolving events in national life. Nineteen Sixty Six proved to be a turning point for both Pakistan of pre-1971 vintage and for me.Let us start with the national scene. "The Indo-Pak war of 1965 adversely affected the legitimacy not only of the Ayub government but of the entire Pakistani political system in East Bengal. The literate Bengali middle classes, already disillusioned and frustrated, were straining at the leash to agitate against the system. Sheikh Mujib and his lieutenants correctly felt the pulse of this most influential segment of the East Bengali population and in early 1966, came out openly with their manifesto, called the Six-Point programme..." (Mizanur Rahman Shelley, Emergence of a New Nation in a Multi-polar World: Bangladesh, Academic Press and Publishers Library (APPL), Bangladesh, April, 2007, Enlarged Edition, p-31).Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".