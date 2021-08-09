Eco-feminism to ensure gender equality

Last year we formed a voluntary youth organization named "Green Movement Bangladesh" in order to work on contemporary environmental and climate change issues. One of GMB's members proposed to include Eco-Feminism as one of GMB's agenda as two fights in one: feminism and environmentalism. That's an interesting concept. So, I goggled about it. I was shocked after seeing this; there is no eco-feminist activity in Bangladesh. Only a few researchers research about it and only a documentary was made by a feminist on the perspective on rural women and trees. Eco-feminism is an unknown and non-academic word to Bangladeshi people. So understanding about this concept, firstly we have to know what Eco-feminism is.



Eco-feminism is both philosophy and movement that is rooted equally in environmentalism and women's liberation. It's an activity and academic movement that aims to address extract all types of domination and clasp the inter-action, interdependence between women and human and earth. This term firstly coined in 1974 by French feminist Francoise d' Eaubonne. The main theme of eco-feminism is the parallel relationship between women and nature that rooted from their shared history of social movement. Historically the designation of women as a child bearers and homemakers has tied them closure to nature.



In the same way there is also a link between emancipation of women and the restoration of the earth (Greta Gaard, 2015). Mary Mellor says in her Ecofeminism and Environmental Ethics "Eco-feminism is the connection between explosion and degradation of the natural world and subordination and oppression of women." Karen Warren reflected female principles and ecological principles into core consideration of Eco-feminism that includes four aspects:

1. Oppression of women and oppression of ecology have important links;

2. Understanding of essence of this connections are necessary to fully understand to oppression to nature and women;

3. Theory and practice of feminism must include the ecological perspective;

4. Resolution of ecological problem must contain the feminist perspective.



Women have a deep connection with nature and from this connection with nature there's a common connection between oppressed groups. That's why Eco-feminism has risen. Eco-feminism is feminist issue that helps one to understand the oppression, domination over women. The spread of Capitalism and Patriarchal civilization dominates over women and ecology through their power. Individual and cultural diversity like biodiversity are inter-connected with the cultural health and prosperity. The main theme is to empower diverse individuals and cultures and empower them in cultural political and environmental.



The practice of eco feminism is not very long. Afro-American Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai helped rural women to get access to the things they needed like firewood, clean water, sanitation and balanced diet through her Eco-feminist Organization 'Green Belt Movement'.



In 1973, women took part to protect forest from destruction named "Chipko Movement" in Uttarakhand, India. 1978s Lois Gibbs led "Love Cannel Movement" for removing toxic dump is another successful eco feminist movement. 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), the first major practical outcome of eco feminism, which women's Environmental Organizations had negotiated for women and environmental rights.



Bangladesh has a strict patriarchy structure that includes "the practice of female speculation, patrilineal principles of descent and inheritance and patriarchal principles of marriage (Kabeer and Mahmud, 2004). According to the World Bank49.45 % of total people are female. Male and female ratio is 100.3:100. Women offer little opportunity in different perspective. There's gender discrimination causes inequality between men and women.



In Bangladesh there is gender inequality through power practice, education, work, wage, health, sanitation finance and gender based violence. Women in this country have experienced either physical or sexual violence by their partner. Women's involvement in household or domestic work includes livelihood related activities such as firewood collect, raising livestock, clean water collect, cooking and gardening. 61% of the rural female labour force in Bangladesh is involved in agriculture. But they don't get same wage as man.



In 2021, Bangladesh ranks 65 among 156 countries on the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Equality. Female illiteracy rate is improved day by day with total 71%. But they don't finish their higher studies properly. Women's participation in policy and decision making sphere is alarmingly depreciated in Bangladesh.



All oppressions race, class, gender, environment are inter-linked and need to be fought together. Eco feminism aims to eliminate capitalist-patriarchy, underline the role of women perspective in ecological movement, building capacity and strengthens bond. Eco-feminism is not only a women approach to ensure gender equality and protect ecology; it's a whole-of-societal approach. This movement could be better solution for ensure gender equality and ecological identity.



The journey of Green Movement Bangladesh's Eco-feminism as feminism and environmentalism be smooth and hope they will gain their proper success.

The writer is a student, Department

of Peace and Conflict Studies,

University of Dhaka.
















