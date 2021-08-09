Ignorance and indiferrence  of a judge

I joined the judicial service as Assistant Judge (Munsif) on 1st December in 1981 and retired as Senior Secretary of the government on 31st December of 2016. A long route travelled indeed. It was sometime in the year 2000.Three years before that in 1997 I was promoted as District and Sessions Judge. I served as Chairman of Labour Court in Chattogram for a couple of months and District and Sessions Judgeof Moulvibazar for another couple of months. After that I was again appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Law and, in addition to that, as Director of Legal and Judicial Capacity Building Project.



Once in the afternoon, I went to Nilkhet to make photocopies of certain notes for my school-going daughters. After having had that done, as I came out of the photocopier shop and was walking slowly along the footpath braving crowds to find a rickshaw to come to Eskaton Garden Quarters, one young man politely bade me salam.



I nodded my head and wanted to know if he knew me. He said, 'Yes sir, I know you. You had been the judge of court no. 8. You convicted and sentenced me to ten years' imprisonment.'To refresh memory, I asked for a little bit of further details. He said that I found him guilty in the printing press case for printing forged government stamps. I could then readily remember the facts of the case. That was in year 1993, about seven years before that.



My head started reeling a little bit. I was trying to ascertain as to whether the young man was angry with me or was mocking me. I asked, 'Are you angry with me?' He naively answered, 'No sir, not at all.' I regained my breath and confidence. He was blaming the police saying,'Police got money from the owner and manager of the press and released them though they were the real culprits. Police falsely made me the only accused, as I was poor and as I could not give money to them. I was only a cleaner of plates and rollers. What I know about printing of stamps and about legality or illegality of such printing. That was none of my business. Sir, you are a good man. What you can do, if police falsely implicate me.'



The young man was sayingall that of his own. I listened to that with rapt attention. Thereafter,by experience and knowledgegained with increase of age and length of service, I learnt that police adopt it in many cases as a common and easy way to earn money by releasing the real wealthy culprits and indicting one or more innocent people who are poor and weak. Police does not do that maliciously. That needs to be done to demonstrate its departmental efficiency that by investigation police could find the guilty and indict him. That is basically done at the level of Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors.



I have no knowledge about linkage of that with high-ups of the Police Department. However, that is human justice. Devine justice may be otherwise. Moreover, human justice should not be as good as that of divine justice! Else man would become equal to Angel andGod!



I further extracted from him that he preferred an appeal to the High Court Division. Since, the sentence was for more than seven years, High Court did not grant him bail. After serving three years' imprisonment, prayer for bail was made again, and he got released on bail, and the appeal was pending. I felt extremely guilty. The young man, I believed, ought to have insulted me. I had criminal negligence in performance of my duty as a judge.



I ought to have asked the P.P. or I.O. of the case as to why the owner, manager and other responsible staffers of the printing press werenot implicated in the case. Why were they let off from the charge? I didn't ask. I ought to have asked the P.P., I.O. or the defence lawyer as to how only an illiterate machine-cleaner could be made solely responsible for the alleged offence of printing forged government stamps. That was my duty. I didn't ask. It was a criminal omission on my part, I felt like that.



In prevalent police and Public Prosecutor (PP) culture, sometimes, if gained over, a poor innocent man is implicated in the charge sheet exonerating the real guilty culprits. In such cases, the very defence lawyer may also be gained over wishing his own poor client to be found guilty with a view to protecting the moneyed real guilty ones. The rich can pay, the poor can't. Police has no loss. Report is sent upward stating that the case succeeded with the accused being found guilty and sentenced. That is how in many cases the nexus of police and prosecution is demonstrating success by getting the innocent convicted and the culprits scot-free.



In the instant case, the defence lawyer had definite responsibility to put all such questions to the prosecution witnesses in cross-examination regarding exclusion of the other likely culprits. He didn't. He was,probably, part of the unholy nexus with police, prosecution and the real culprits. He was, rather, consciously screening the real culprits wishing that his own innocent client be found guilty and convicted. If so, he was no less guilty than me. Once again, I looked at the face of the hapless fellow. I embraced him and apologized to him, before I parted. He mildly smiled at me and said,'Sir, you are innocent.' I said to myself,'No, I am not.'

The writer is a retired senior secretary







