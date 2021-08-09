Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris

Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were declared closed on Sunday by IOC chief Thomas Bach, who called the pandemic-delayed Games the "most challenging Olympic journey".
"Now I have to mark the end of this most challenging Olympic journey to Tokyo: I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed," the International Olympic Committee president said.
The Olympic flag was passed to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo for the 2024 Games at the Tokyo closing ceremony on Sunday.
Hidalgo waved the flag, decorated with the five Olympic rings, after she received it from International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Messi possible to signing for PSG
Messi departs Barcelona with tears
Shakib nominated for ICC player of month
Mustafizur really fast Rashid Khan, says Christian
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Both hosts, guests seek happy ending today
Departing Messi to give press conference Sunday - Barca


Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft