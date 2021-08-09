

Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris

"Now I have to mark the end of this most challenging Olympic journey to Tokyo: I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed," the International Olympic Committee president said.

The Olympic flag was passed to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo for the 2024 Games at the Tokyo closing ceremony on Sunday.

