

Shakib nominated for ICC player of month

Shakib conceded 50 runs in four overs in the fourth T20 International against Australia on Friday including being whacked by Dan Christian for five sixes in an over. His below performance was key in Bangladesh's three-wicket loss to Australia.

However Shakib performed up to the mark in the first three matches that Bangladesh won to wrap up the five-match series with two to spare against Australia.

Earlier in May, Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi player to be nominated and eventually became the ICC player of the month in May

Shakib's performance against Zimbabwe in the series, which was held in July, counted to get his nomination.

Mitchell Marsh of Australia and Hayden Walsh Jr of West Indies are the other two nominees in male cricketer category while Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Fatima Sana (Pakistan) and Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) figure in the women's shortlist.

Experienced star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh contributed to all three formats of the game as Bangladesh won the series against Zimbabwe last month. Shakib Al Hasan scored 96 unbeaten runs as Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three wickets in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club. In the T20Is with the ball, Hasan took three wickets at an economy rate of seven leading his country to a series win against Zimbabwe.

Mitchell Marsh and Hayden Walsh got the nomination for their performance in the Australia vs West Indies series, which included five T20s and three ODIs.

The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters, and members of the ICC Hall of Fame. The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 per cent share of the vote.

Fans registered with the ICC vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC's digital channels. -BSS











