Mustafizur really fast Rashid Khan, says Christian

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

Unable to decode his cutter and slower deliveries, Australia batsmen felt hapless and dejected but they discovered one thing that Mustafizur Rahman is the faster version of Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan.
Rashid Khan is unarguably the best bowler in the shortest format of the cricket as all of the batsmen found him extremely tougher to deal with. Rashid Khan's economy rate against the best batsmen of this generation and the number of his wickets spoke volumes of his success.
Mustafizur Rahman is still not as successful as Rashid Khan in this format but his mysterious cutter and slower deliveries had already baffled most of the batsmen in this generation.
While his stock weapons cutter, slower, off cutter, slower cutter didn't work much in the other part of the world, in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mustafizur Rahman is nearly unplayable largely due to those above stated deliveries. Mirpur surface in fact is ideal for his stock weapons as it is extremely slow in nature.
Mustafizur conceded just over three runs per over in the series against Australia, including giving away less than 10 runs in four overs allocation in the last two matches. That was the testament of how unplayable he is to Australian batsmen.
Dan Christian, the most successful batsman in Australia's first victory in the Bangladesh tour yesterday admitted that they are yet to find a strategy to counter Mustafizur.    -BSS


