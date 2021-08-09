Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points



A moment of the BPL match between Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Uttar Baridhara Club on Sunday at BNS, Dhaka. photo: BFF

This two had played another draw in the first phase match on 12th February. That time they played a 1-1 draw.

After the deadlock, the all reds had 15 points in their collection and stayed at the same 11th place while the boys of Uttar Baridhara had 16 points and still keeping the previous tenth place.

Now, Bashundhara Kings will engage with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Dhaka Abahani will meet Arambagh Krira Sangha on Monday at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

After that on tomorrow (Tuesday), Bangladesh Army Stadium, Dhaka is going to debut in hosting its first ever match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). There Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gopibagh's Brothers Union will face each other in a second leg match on the day at 4:00 PM.

Currently, Bashundhara boys are on top of the point table with 52 points after playing the 19 matches. Sheikh Jamal boys are at the second place with 39 points and Dhaka Abahani is at the third place with 37 points. Chittagong Abahani is at the fourth place with 34 points and rival Mohammedan Sporting Club at the fifth place with 33 points.

While Bashundhara boys are is certain position to maintain the top place in the league the second place is chased by Sheikh Jamal and Dhaka Abahani. Among these, the Yellow outfits are in better position to keep the second place.







