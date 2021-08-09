

Both hosts, guests seek happy ending today

Earlier, Tigers secured the title winning initial three games while Aussies bounced back in the latest match. Hommies are now eyeing to extend the margin winning today and visitors are desperate to minimize the fringe.

Bangladesh defended 137 runs in the series starter wrapping up Australia for 108 runs whereas they chased 121 run's mediocre target convincingly to register a five-wicket victory in the 2nd match and sealed the 3rd game by 10 runs. Australia in the contrary won the 4th match by three wickets on August 7.

Hosts had been outstanding with the ball and guests had to sweat over to score against Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam. But Tigers' tent still must be worried about their batting performances. Shakib is the lone among top-five batsmen to show consistency with the bat in all the matches. Naim Sheikh shone couple of occasions while Mahmudullah hit a fifty in the 3rd match but departed for a duck in the following match.

Mahedi Hasan had batted at different positions throughout the series and hardly could play a remarkable innings whereas 2, 0, 2 and 8 were the figures of Soumya Sarkar. Youngster Shamim Patowari also failed to impress but Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan had been doing their best in late order.

Bangladesh possibly will bring three changes in the playing squad and one is certain. Soumya is going to be replaced by Mohammad Saifuddin. Mosaddek Hossain can be seen in action in place of Mahedi. If Bangladesh think thank go with Mohammad Mithun against Soumya then they will give rest to Shoriful Islam to include Taskin Ahmed as the 2nd pacer.

Australian's in the contrary had been fighting to score with the bat and Mitchell Marsh is the lone soldier, who played 40-plus innings in all game except the latest on. Skipper Mathew Wade deemed very shaky while Moises Henriques played couple of tiny knocks. Alex Carey is doing good in the late order while Ben McDermott and Dan Christian, who included in the last two matches, had been outstanding.

Andrew Tye, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner and Mitchell Swepson are so far so good with the ball. So, it can be anybody's game today.

Weather forecast shows hot conditions with possibility of rain and pitch could be similar to the previous matches, which means batters will be struggling to find runs.









