Sayedul Huque Sumon suspended from Jubo League

Barrister Syed Sayedul Huque Sumon, a well-known lawyer and a public figure for his social media activity, has been suspended from Jubo League central committee, the youth front of the ruling Awami League.

Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil confirmed it on Saturday night.

He said Barrister Sayedul Huque Sumon was relieved of Jubo League for making 'derogatory remarks' about 'Joy Bangla' slogans and his alleged involvement in anti-organisational activities.

Barrister Sumon was Jubo League's law affairs secretary.

Regarding the matter Barrister Sumon gave a reaction with facebook live. Until his death, he claimed to be a man of 'Joy Bangla' and a man of 'Bangabandhu's ideals'.

In the live Sumon said, "Many have asked for my reaction. I want to tell you, my response here is very positive. I believe that when a party makes a decision, it makes a decision that will be good for the party. I have no disagreement with this decision. I believe the party has made this decision for its own good."

A 201-member full committee of Jubo League was announced on November 14, 2020 where former prosecutor of War Crimes Tribunals Barrister Sumon was made Jubo League's law affairs secretary.