Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sayedul Huque Sumon suspended from Jubo League

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

Barrister Syed Sayedul Huque Sumon, a well-known lawyer and a public figure for his social media activity, has been suspended from Jubo League central committee, the youth front of the ruling Awami League.
Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil confirmed it on Saturday night.
He said Barrister Sayedul Huque Sumon was relieved of Jubo League for making 'derogatory remarks' about 'Joy Bangla' slogans and his alleged involvement in anti-organisational activities.
Barrister Sumon was Jubo League's law affairs secretary.
Regarding the matter Barrister Sumon gave a reaction with facebook live. Until his death, he claimed to be a man of 'Joy Bangla' and a man of 'Bangabandhu's ideals'.
In the live Sumon said, "Many have asked for my reaction. I want to tell you, my response here is very positive. I believe that when a party makes a decision, it makes a decision that will be good for the party. I have no disagreement with this decision. I believe the party has made this decision for its own good."
A 201-member full committee of Jubo League was announced on November 14, 2020 where former prosecutor of War Crimes Tribunals Barrister Sumon was made Jubo League's law affairs secretary.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sayedul Huque Sumon suspended from Jubo League
A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road
Six killed as pick-up truck carrying passengers overturn
Five eminent women get Bangamata award
Coast Guard seizes Indian fishing trawler with 13 fishermen
CCTC arrests 3 Shwapno chain store hackers
Curtain downs on Tokyo Olympics
Pandemic delays DPP project


Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft