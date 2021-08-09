Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road

A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road

A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road at Kakali in the capital, creating a long tailback on Sunday.     photo : Observer





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sayedul Huque Sumon suspended from Jubo League
A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road
Six killed as pick-up truck carrying passengers overturn
Five eminent women get Bangamata award
Coast Guard seizes Indian fishing trawler with 13 fishermen
CCTC arrests 3 Shwapno chain store hackers
Curtain downs on Tokyo Olympics
Pandemic delays DPP project


Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft