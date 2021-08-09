Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
International
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Budget
Education
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● International
● Business
● Sports
● Countryside
● Don't miss
● Budget
● Education
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Business
● Sports
● News
● Miscellaneous
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
Back Page
A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road
Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 93
A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road
A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road at Kakali in the capital, creating a long tailback on Sunday. photo : Observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Sayedul Huque Sumon suspended from Jubo League
A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road
Six killed as pick-up truck carrying passengers overturn
Five eminent women get Bangamata award
Coast Guard seizes Indian fishing trawler with 13 fishermen
CCTC arrests 3 Shwapno chain store hackers
Curtain downs on Tokyo Olympics
Pandemic delays DPP project
Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft