Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Six killed as pick-up truck carrying passengers overturn

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent 

Natore, Aug 8: A pick-up truck carrying passengers has overturned at Gurudaspur, killing six people and injuring at least six others, including a child.
The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon on the Bonpara-Hatikumurul Road, west of the Kachikata Toll Plaza.
The injured have been taken to the Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex and the Bonpara Private Hospital for treatment. The number of victims may still rise, the Fire Service said.
The names and identities of the victims have yet to be announced.
The Fire Service received word of an accident in the area, rushed there and recovered five bodies from an overturned pick-up truck, said Bonpara Fire Service Station Officer Md Asaduzzaman. Another victim died on the way to hospital.
A pick-up was headed from the Bonpara bypass intersection towards Dhaka carrying 20 to 25 passengers, said Mozaffar Hossain, chief of the Bonpara Highway Police Station.
"The pick-up overturned and fell onto some low-lying land, not far from the Gurudaspur toll plaza," he said. "Five people, including two women, died on the spot, while another died in hospital."
Ever since Eid, a large number of working people are boarding pick-ups and trucks to get to Dhaka, said local resident Omor D Costa.
The victims were garment workers making this trip, he said. There had been some light rain in the area and the vehicle veered out of control and overturned by the side of the road.
College teacher Ashraf Hossain said that freight vehicles transported passengers under the very nose of the law enforcers. "The police don't usually stop them for humane considerations, but the practice does put people at greater risk."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sayedul Huque Sumon suspended from Jubo League
A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road
Six killed as pick-up truck carrying passengers overturn
Five eminent women get Bangamata award
Coast Guard seizes Indian fishing trawler with 13 fishermen
CCTC arrests 3 Shwapno chain store hackers
Curtain downs on Tokyo Olympics
Pandemic delays DPP project


Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft