Five eminent women get Bangamata award

Five women received newly introduced 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib Award' and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday handed over the award to the women in recognition of their outstanding contributions to different sectors.

The award is considered as the highest state award for women in the 'Ka' category, according to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

The award-giving ceremony was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium organized by the Ministry and the Prime Minister joined it virtually as chief guest.

The government has introduced the award to recognize five Bangladeshi women in different categories -- politics, economics, education, culture and sports, social services, independence and Liberation War, research, and agriculture and rural development -- every year.

The recipients are freedom fighter from Brahmanbaria Prof Momtaz Begum (posthumous) in Independence and Liberation War category, Tangail's Joya Pati (posthumous) in Education, Culture and Sports, Pabna's Nurunnahar Begum in Agriculture and Rural Development; freedom fighter from Cumilla Principal Jobeda Khatun Parul in Politics and Netrakona's Nadira Jahan (Surma Jahid) in Research.

Each awardee received a medal made of 40gm of 18-carat gold, a replica of the medal, a cheque for Tk 4 lakh and a certificate of honour.

Begum Fazilatun Nesa, the Prime Minister's mother and wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, embraced martyrdom along with Bangabandhu and other family members in a brutal attack by some rogue army men on August 15, 1975.

She was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on August 8 in 1930 and struggled for an independent Bangladesh alongside Bangabandhu.







