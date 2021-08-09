Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Coast Guard seizes Indian fishing trawler with 13 fishermen

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) has seized a fishing trawler along with 13 Indian fishermen on Saturday.
The BCG press release said, "On Saturday BCG detained the Indian trawler while fishing illegally within the Bangladesh territorial waters in the Bay of Bengal."
"The BCG ship 'Sonar Bangla' was patrolling the Bay and spotted a foreign fishing trawler illegally fishing in Bangladesh territorial waters," the statement said and added, "When the Indian trawler tried to flee after apprehending the presence of the BCG. The ship chased the trawler and captured 13 fishermen with their fishing equipment."
"Bangladesh Coast Guard has intensified round-the-clock patrols in the area to stop drug smuggling, conservation of forest resources and protection of fish resources. The patrolling will continue in the future," the statement said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sayedul Huque Sumon suspended from Jubo League
A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road
Six killed as pick-up truck carrying passengers overturn
Five eminent women get Bangamata award
Coast Guard seizes Indian fishing trawler with 13 fishermen
CCTC arrests 3 Shwapno chain store hackers
Curtain downs on Tokyo Olympics
Pandemic delays DPP project


Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft