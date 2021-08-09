Coast Guard seizes Indian fishing trawler with 13 fishermen

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) has seized a fishing trawler along with 13 Indian fishermen on Saturday.

The BCG press release said, "On Saturday BCG detained the Indian trawler while fishing illegally within the Bangladesh territorial waters in the Bay of Bengal."

"The BCG ship 'Sonar Bangla' was patrolling the Bay and spotted a foreign fishing trawler illegally fishing in Bangladesh territorial waters," the statement said and added, "When the Indian trawler tried to flee after apprehending the presence of the BCG. The ship chased the trawler and captured 13 fishermen with their fishing equipment."

"Bangladesh Coast Guard has intensified round-the-clock patrols in the area to stop drug smuggling, conservation of forest resources and protection of fish resources. The patrolling will continue in the future," the statement said.







