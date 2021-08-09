CCTC arrests 3 Shwapno chain store hackers

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka arrested three members of a hacking group for hacking the system of Shwapno chain store to generate Tk 1.8 million worth of electronic vouchers.

The cyber investigation team from the CTTC unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police conducted a drive in the city's Mirpur area on Saturday night and arrested the trio, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the CTTC unit. The arrested were identified as Md Nasimul Islam, Rehanur Rahman Rashed and Raisul Islam.

Between June 26 and July 9, vouchers were generated in an unusual quantity through Shwapno's system after hackers broke into their security, said Md Asaduzzaman, during Sunday's press briefing.

After Shwapno, one of the leading supermarket chains of Bangladesh, discovered the breach in their system, a complaint was filed regarding the matter to the CTTC.

Six mobiles, two laptops, and a CPU, all of which were used in the hacking, cash, cards, and huge amounts of goods bought with the e-vouchers were seized from the three arrested men, Md Asaduzzaman said.

"Shwapno's system was created following all the protocols of advanced cybersecurity," he said, adding that the hacked vouchers were sold to several e-commerce users via a Facebook group at a 25 per cent discount. The money earned from the looted vouchers was deposited in different cryptocurrency accounts.

Nasimul, a diploma engineer passed from Bogura Polytechnic Institute, is the key culprit of the hacking group, he said.







