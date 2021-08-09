Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pandemic delays DPP project

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 8: Corona pandemic has forced Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) to delay in preparation of the Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the extension of the existing 15.2-km-long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project.
The project is also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project up to Banshbaria under Sitakunda Upazila.
The DPP was scheduled to be completed by July last. But the authority has failed to prepare the DPP in time due to pandemic Covid-19.
CDA sources said the DPP is expected to be completed in October next.
Sources said the existing CORR will connect Mirsarai Economic Zone to facilitate using Chattogram Port and the Bangabandhu Tunnel.
The length of the CORR would be 35 km from Patenga to Banshbaria under Sitakunda Upazila.
The construction of 15.2-km-long CORR has already been completed from Patenga to Sagarika at a cost of Tk 25 billion.
The same road will be extended to Banshbaria under Sitakunda upazila which is 20 km long. It will cost Tk 40 billion.
The DPM (design, Planning and Management) has already completed the feasibility study. The CORR will link the under-construction Mirsarai Economic Zone.
One Road from Mirsarai Economic Zone will connect it at Banshbaria.
Besides, two feeder roads will be constructed at Fouzderhat and Banshbaria to link Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.
The 15.2-km-long CORR project was  approved by the CCGP (Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase) on March in 2016.
The Spectra EL-KNR JV completed the project within the stipulated time. Under the project, a 15.2-km -long road has been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the city.
The road would strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet.
This project was undertaken aimed at saving the coastal areas from tidal surge, an alternative communications for transportations of cargos from Chattogram Port and to avoid gridlocks from Bandar to Sitakunda portions on Chattogram-Dhaka highway.
Moreover the present traffic congestions in front of Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) will be eased following the connections of the ring road with CEPZ road.
Besides, heavy cargo laden transports from Chattogram Port towards other destinations can easily use the ring road through feeder road. As a result, the severe traffic congestions in the city will be resolved.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sayedul Huque Sumon suspended from Jubo League
A large number of vehicles, mostly private cars, occupy the Airport Road
Six killed as pick-up truck carrying passengers overturn
Five eminent women get Bangamata award
Coast Guard seizes Indian fishing trawler with 13 fishermen
CCTC arrests 3 Shwapno chain store hackers
Curtain downs on Tokyo Olympics
Pandemic delays DPP project


Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft