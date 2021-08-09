Pandemic delays DPP project

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 8: Corona pandemic has forced Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) to delay in preparation of the Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the extension of the existing 15.2-km-long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project.

The project is also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project up to Banshbaria under Sitakunda Upazila.

The DPP was scheduled to be completed by July last. But the authority has failed to prepare the DPP in time due to pandemic Covid-19.

CDA sources said the DPP is expected to be completed in October next.

Sources said the existing CORR will connect Mirsarai Economic Zone to facilitate using Chattogram Port and the Bangabandhu Tunnel.

The length of the CORR would be 35 km from Patenga to Banshbaria under Sitakunda Upazila.

The construction of 15.2-km-long CORR has already been completed from Patenga to Sagarika at a cost of Tk 25 billion.

The same road will be extended to Banshbaria under Sitakunda upazila which is 20 km long. It will cost Tk 40 billion.

The DPM (design, Planning and Management) has already completed the feasibility study. The CORR will link the under-construction Mirsarai Economic Zone.

One Road from Mirsarai Economic Zone will connect it at Banshbaria.

Besides, two feeder roads will be constructed at Fouzderhat and Banshbaria to link Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

The 15.2-km-long CORR project was approved by the CCGP (Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase) on March in 2016.

The Spectra EL-KNR JV completed the project within the stipulated time. Under the project, a 15.2-km -long road has been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the city.

The road would strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23-24 feet to 33-34 feet.

This project was undertaken aimed at saving the coastal areas from tidal surge, an alternative communications for transportations of cargos from Chattogram Port and to avoid gridlocks from Bandar to Sitakunda portions on Chattogram-Dhaka highway.

Moreover the present traffic congestions in front of Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) will be eased following the connections of the ring road with CEPZ road.

Besides, heavy cargo laden transports from Chattogram Port towards other destinations can easily use the ring road through feeder road. As a result, the severe traffic congestions in the city will be resolved.







