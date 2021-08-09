

Prof Nazma Chowdhury no more

She was 79 at the time her of death.

In a condolence message on Sunday, DU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said this elderly virtuous teacher always participated in all the educational activities of the department and the university spontaneously and inspired the students.

"She played a vast contribution in establishing the Department of Women and Gender Studies and realizing women's education and rights in the country," the VC added. In 1994, American Political Science Association awarded 'Women and Politics Worldwide', a book edited by Nazma Chowdhury, as the best publication in the US.

An adviser to the caretaker government in 1996, she was awarded with Ekushey Padak for her contributions in the field of education in 2008. The University Grants Commission awarded her with 'Rokeya Chair' in 2007.







