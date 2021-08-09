Video
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:19 AM
Home News

Obituary

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

Matiur Rahman
BETAGI, BARGUNA: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Matiur Rahman died of heart failure at his residence in Betagi Upazila of the district at 9am on Thursday. He was 82.
His namaz-e-janaza was held at 10am on Friday.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in Bandhkata Village under Hosnabad Union.
FF Matiur left wife, three sons and one daughter to mourn his death.
Altaf Hossain Sikdar
Md Altaf Hossain Sikdar, freedom fighter and father of Betagi Poura Juba League's President Md Maniruzzaman Sikdar, passed away on Monday night. He was 68.
He breathed his last in his own residence in Gazipur. He was suffering from heart disease.
On Wednesday morning, his Namaj-e-Janaza was held with state honour. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard in Kewrabunia Village in Ward No.-8 of Betagi Sadar Union.
He left behind his wife, two sons and two daughters to mourn his death.
Jashim Uddin
MYMENSINGH: Freedom Fighter (FF) Jashim Uddin Ahmed of Gouripur Upazila in the district died at a hospital in Dhaka on Thursday noon. He was 72.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Gobindapur High School Field at 10am on Friday.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in Tikuri Village under Mailakanda Union.
FF Jashim Uddin left wife, one son and three daughters to mourn his death.



